Retired engineer, UWI volunteers to work on Woodford Sq statue

Retired engineer Horace Watts, 78, along with volunteers from the University of the West Indies, will be doing restoration work on the statue of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, and her son Eros over the next two months.

The statue of the two has been removed from the fountain in Woodford Square, Port of Spain, where it has stood since 1866, and is now on the grass next to the public toilets. The fountain, the base of which is supported by mermen and mermaids with forked tails, was presented to the city by the borough corporation and paid for by merchant Gregor Turnbull.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, mayor Joel Martinez said Watts is familiar with the system of the model of the fountain and knows what is required to fix it.

He said Watts is also aware of the history behind the fountain.

“The fountain has been around for more than 175 years. It is one of four fountains like that in the world. In terms of prominence, it is about number two. It had some damage to it over the years and he is also repairing the damage aspect of it and making sure the fountain can last another 175 years.”

Martinez said when the repairs are finished on the statue it will be replaced, along with other fittings.

“Mr Watts is also doing some refurbishing work to the benches and the tables in the square. We are pruning the trees and doing some painting and also looking at the public facilities.

" Hopefully I will put back a large screen television in the square so that people in the city can stay in the park a little longer and enjoy the square.

He hopes all the repairs will be completed within the next two months, adding that "Time is also required for the base of the fountain to dry properly."

He said in the coming weeks the public can look forward to several upgrades in public parks in Port of Spain and environs.

WITH REPORTING BY MARLENE AUGUSTINE