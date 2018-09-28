Regional T20 stars to feature in Celebrity fundraiser

Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Rayad Emrit (left) and Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo share a light moment during a Hero CPL press conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain recently.

THE CEREBRAL Palsy Society of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Healthnet Caribbean Limited and the Lab Medica Group will be hosting a Celebrity T-20 Cricket match at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba tomorrow, from 6 pm for fundraising efforts.

Several Trinidad and Tobago T20 personalities will be playing including Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo, Rayad Emrit, Denesh Ramdin, Kevon Cooper, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Imran Khan and Lendl Simmons.

About the initiative, Healthnet CEO Richard Ramrekha said, “When Devindra Maharaj, a member of the Cerebral Society spoke to me about the idea at first, we decided right away that this was something we would definitely undertake because it is an effort to really create awareness and make a worthy contribution to the society and those affected by cerebral palsy. All proceeds from the match will go towards the Cerebral Society and we are inviting everyone to be part of the effort.

“We pitched the idea to the cricketers, many of them who are coming off the CPL season and we must extend our gratitude to every one of them who will be giving of their time to put on a show on Saturday and contribute to this worthy cause,” Ramrekha added.

Gates open at 4 pm and tickets (for two) are priced at $100. Tickets are available at Healthnet branches nationwide (telephone number 285-4636) and Suzuki Marine (222-6590), and available at the venue tomorrow.

