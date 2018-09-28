Prayers for refinery

MEMBERS of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) marched around the Office of the Prime Minister at St Clair yesterday and prayed for God to intervene and reverse the decision of government to shut down Petrotrin’s refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

About 300 people gathered for the second day yesterday, to show their dissatisfaction over the impending closure of the state-owned oil company. OWTU general secretary Richard Lee likened the march to scriptures in the Bible about marches around the city of Jericho. The blue shirt army, a term used to refer to OWTU members, marched around the building seven times on Wednesday as well as yesterday. They also had a prayer session.

“His words say we have to march around our enemies. It is a three-day march, so it ends tomorrow (today). It is significant that we march seven times around the Prime Minister’s office just as the army marched seven times around the city Jericho,” Lee said.

According to the Bible, the Israelite army marched through the city and on the seventh day the walls of Jericho collapsed. Lee said the Government’s decision to close the refinery is an injustice not only to the union but also to the people of this country. “It is also an attack on the trade union movement, because they are saying they are going to close down Petrotrin in its entirety. It is about 9,000 families who would be affected. They want to open another company in which this new company would ask workers to apply. But it is not guaranteed workers will get employment,” Lee said.

Saying God has been on the union’s side since its inception in 1937, Lee said workers are keeping the faith. One worker, Shawn Paul, prayed for forgiveness for this country’s leaders. “Forgive our leaders, forgive those in authority. Have mercy upon our nation, for we have sinned against you. We recommit our souls unto you, because this battle is not ours, but it is yours. We give you full control,” Paul prayed.