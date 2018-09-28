PoS to get early-warning flood-alert system

Prort of Spain mayor Joel Martinez

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has said an early-warning flood-alert system is expected to be installed in downtown Port of Spain, but is unable to say when.

Speaking with reporters after the city corporation’s statutory town meeting at City Hall Wednesday, Martinez said a system similar to the one used by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation was bought earlier this year and is optimistic that it will improve pedestrians and business owners’ responses to flooding.

Martinez said the system cost roughly $380,000 and operates on the same principle of seismic machines used to detect and record earthquakes. He said the system should give the public a warning approximately 20 to 30 minutes in advance.

“Based on a certain amount of rainfall, it can anticipate whether there will be flooding to allow the people to take higher ground.

“More than likely South Quay is where we will want to start, and in downtown Port of Spain, because it’s the economic hub and you know every time we have experienced flooding in these areas, there is a loss of economic development. And then sometimes people can get stranded at the taxi stands.” Martinez said after installing the system downtown, he intends to have another installed in Woodbrook, but it would have to wait for next year’s budget. He could not confirm if it would be installed by the corporation’s engineers or if an external agency will be contracted.