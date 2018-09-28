P/Town student stomped in head Garcia: Zero tolerance for violence

A still from a video showing a beating at the Princes Town West Secondary School.

A 14-YEAR-OLD male student of the Princes Town West Secondary school was taken for medical attention after being kicked repeatedly and stomped on the head by other students. The incident was shown in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, in a statement, said there would be no tolerance for any acts of violence and indiscipline in the nation's schools. “The ministry has worked tirelessly to reduce the instances of violence in our schools and we will be taking all measures to ensure that the minimal number is maintained.

"The Ministry recently met with the Commissioner of Police and reiterated plans to treat with incidents pre-emptively and as they arise.”

The ministry said a report on the incident was being prepared by the school’s principal and the School Supervisor, the students involved have been suspended and the student who had to be taken for medical treatment was being monitored.

"Over the last three years, the country has seen a clear decline in these incidences, following the implementation of a number of intervention strategies which have impacted positively on our schools."

A meeting has also been scheduled for the three students involved, their parents, the school’s principal and Supervisor with Garcia, Minister of State Dr Lovell Francis, the Chief Education Officer and other officials of the Ministry on Monday at 9 am at the ministry’s head office.