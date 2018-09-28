No Popo disrespect meant Regrello sticks to Stalin stance but adds

Junia Regrello

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello sparked controversy with his suggestion that the auditorium of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts should have been named in honour of calypsonian Black Stalin (Dr Leroy Calliste) and not after deceased chutney icon Sundar Popo.

Social media was unforgiving of Regrello’s sentiments expressed during a pan concert on Republic Day held in the very same Sundarial Popo Bahor Auditorium, named after the chutney pioneer.

But Regrello yesterday stuck to his guns saying he meant no disrespect as he is cognisant of the immense contribution Popo made, but he feels Stalin is more deserving, having been born in the heart of San Fernando and for the places he has taken Calypso.

Responding on Facebook to the Newsday story, some commentators cried shame on Regrello, accusing him of being racist and asking him to consider the feeling of Popo’s family. To this, the mayor said: “We as a people need to be mature in our decision-making process and move away from balancing whatever is before us based on ethnicity and give credit where it is due.”

Agreeing that both men are deserving of recognition, others on social media said they could not understand Regrello's rationale for choosing Stalin on the basis of him being from San Fernando, when the Brian Lara Stadium is in Tarouba and the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain yet Lara originally hails from Santa Cruz.

One responder on Newsday’s website suggested a compromise to embrace the artistic genius of both men as well as both musical genres, in addition to acknowledging the significant influence of the Afro-Trinidadian and Indo-Trinidadian communities in the creation of the musical and artistic culture of TT.

The commentator also called for diplomacy to be employed in the renaming process, suggesting that because the letter B comes before the letter C in the alphabet, Bahor should be placed before Calliste and that the name should appear as the Sundarial Popo Bahor and Leroy Calliste Amphitheatre.

In response Regrello said, “My pitch for Stalin is more profound as he was born in the heart of San Fernando, has represented the region at every level beginning in the south tent.

"He is the only San Fernandian to have won the national title and the Bucks Calypso King of the World competition. He has travelled the world for over 50 years promoting the artform and holds an honorary doctorate from the UWI for his contribution to culture."

It is against that background, the mayor said, that I made the comment, “if l had my way l would have named this place the Dr Leroy Calliste Auditorium.” Regrello said he firmly believes such an accolade warrants consideration.