New trial date set for Insp Roger Alexander

A new trial date has been set for the case against former TV6 crime show co-host Insp Roger Alexander and another police officer.

Acting deputy Chief Magistrate Nannette Forde-John yesterday set October 18 for the trial of Alexander and PC Sheldon Mires for assault.

Already, the prosecution has filed 21 witness statements, and has three more to file. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar said the three statements are from one of the State’s civilian witnesses.

She also said the State was having some difficulties in getting in contact with the three civilian witnesses, one of whom is Christopher Charles, whom Alexander and Charles are alleged to have assaulted.

The three were not in court yesterday, and Teelucksingh-Ramoutar said the State did not have addresses for them, also explaining that Charles had expressed some concerns and would instead contact them. However, she assured that Charles would be in court when the matter comes up next month.

Alexander is charged with assaulting Charles in July of 2016, causing him actual bodily harm.

Mires is charged alongside Alexander with two similar offences arising out of the same incident. He is charged with assaulting Charles by way of beating him and also committing common assault upon the alleged victim. The offences were alleged to have taken place in Santa Cruz.

Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson and attorney Lee Merry are representing Alexander, while Mires is being represented by defence attorney John Heath. Also representing the State is senior state attorney Mauricia Joseph.