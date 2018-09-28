Market value is not enough for

THE EDITOR: The compulsory acquisition process as unfolding at the Curepe interchange is far removed from private sector property transactions.

It is harsh on the claimant and totally in favour of the State. There is no stipulated time for completion. Actual payment of the compensation money takes place when funds are available.

The claimant may endure being simultaneously dispossessed of the property and without compensation for an uncertain period of time.

The claimant is certainly not the “willing seller” referred to in the relevant statute. That act revised in 1994 reflects the thinking of a bygone era.

Market value as compensation for land (and house) taken is not enough. We have a history of giving compensation outside of what the law allows. This should be formalised.

In the UK, India, Pakistan, the federal Australia jurisdiction and five Australian states/territories and four Canadian provinces, formal additional payments are made. These are solatium payments for “non-financial” of “intangible” disadvantages caused by compulsory acquisition.

It is not a matter if solatium payments should be made. It is what formula should be used to make them.

RAY PIERRE via e-mail