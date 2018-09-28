Man killed behind Tunapuna market
A Tunapuna man was fatally shot early today minutes after a heated argument with another man at the Tunapuna market.
Homicide police are searching for a suspect.
Around 12.40 am, Emmanuel Akeem Boucher, also known as Emmanuel Licorish and Manzo, of 28 St Augustine Circular Road, Tunapuna, was seen arguing with the suspect.
Boucher left the market and walked towards the Priority Bus Route but was followed by the suspect. Gunshots were heard and Boucher was found lying in the road near Bharath Street, shot in the head.
