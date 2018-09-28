Learn TT’s history via stamps

WITH the introduction of iPhones, smart phones, iPads and the internet, no one bothers to take the time to mail a letter or postcard. It is so much easier to slap two sentences together and press the “send” button. Most do not realise that stamps used to mail letters and postcards carry a great deal of this country’s history.

Website administrator of the Philatelic Society of TT Edward Barrow said the release of a new issue stamp to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the organisation would broaden its scope into postal history, post cards, images which were generally about the history of TT as represented by stamp collectors.

The new stamp issue and an exhibition will be held at Movietowne today and runs until Sunday. “We have envelopes from Trinidadians who went to help build the Panama Canal in 1907-08. Stamp collecting was a major hobby for a long period of time from the 1850s up until 1980.

“If you are looking for something from TT that still exists from the 1880s, that you can access through stamps and envelopes,” Barrow said at yesterday’s launch of the new stamp at Chancellor Hotel, St Ann’s.

Trinidad had the distinguished honour of being the second country to distribute stamps via the Lady McLeod, a paddle steamer and a private local post which operated between Port of Spain and San Fernando from the end of 1845 to 1854.

The cost was five cents a letter. It was through the stamp that over 30,000 West Indians were kept abreast of the news when they had gone to build the Panama Canal.

Managing director of TTPost Richard Saunders said the Philatelic Society has been working as an institution recording the history of TT on stamps which provide a historical record.

“It is unfortunate that many of the schools have lost this skill of using stamps to recognise historical events.

We would like to develop that and ensure there is a greater traction among schools and the academic institutions so that our young people can be made more aware of our history through stamps,” Saunders said.