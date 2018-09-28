Gang leader ‘Lion’ killed outside pharmacy

GANG leader Gary ‘Lion’ Mc Clarence met his death in the parking lot outside SuperPharm, Gulf View, La Romaine last night. At about 10.20 pm gunmen drove up to Mc Clarence while he was standing in the carpark and opened fire, killing him on the spot. Police said there were 25 spent shells at the scene.

Following the killing SuperPharm immediately closed its doors, leaving customers traumatised. Screams were heard coming from people inside and those waiting in their vehicles outside the pharmacy. Scores of police officers surrounded the areas in and around Gulf City searching vehicles into the wee hours of this morning.

Mc Clarence, who is believed to be in his early fifties is known as a gang leader from Temple Street, La Romaine.