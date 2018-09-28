Defence Force dent Shape 15-1 in indoor hockey

NICHOLAS WREN and Carol Wynn-Whiteman each netted beaver-tricks as Defence Force embarrassed Shape 15-1, in a mixed veterans contest on Sunday, as the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) Indoor Tournament continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

Wren found the back of the net in the sixth, ninth, 24th and 30th minutes, and Wynn-Whiteman struck in the 10th, 21st, and twice in the 23rd.

Anthony Morales contributed a hat-trick (fourth, 17th and 26th), while Avanelle Lee-Huggins (second and 14th) chipped in with a pair. Aaron McKenzie (15th) and Roger Daniel (25th) were the other goal-getters for the Army-Coast Guard combination.

Sheridan Beckford (16th) got the consolation strike for Shape.

Other Results –

Sunday –

Boys Under-19: PARAGON (8) – Christian John 7th, 15th, 22nd, 23rd; Kelon Skeritt 1st, 3rd, 4th; Tarell Singh 10th vs SHAPE ‘B’ (0).

Girls Under-19: PARAGON (8) – Chelsea Day 3rd, 11th, 14th, 15th, 17th; Felicia King 4th, 8th; Naomi Sampson 12th vs RAIDERS ‘B’ (0).

Men Open: QUEEN’S PARK (6) – Aiden De Gannes 26th, 39th; Kadeem Fortune 15th; Mark Ayen 21st; Darren Cowie 33rd; Jordan Reynos 33rd vs PARAGON (5) – Akim Toussaint 6th, 27th, 38th; Isaiah Scott 18th, 29th.

Women Open: VENTURES ‘B’ (2) – Amanda George 14th; Anya Sealy 31st vs PARAGON (2) – Naomi Sampson 2nd; Gabrielle Thompson 8th.

Trinity Men: POLICE ‘B’ (1) – Victor Frederick 11th vs QUEEN’S PARK (1) – Brandon Clarke 20th; SHAPE (4) – Sheldon De Lisle 19th, 21st; Leroy Sookdeo 5th; Caleb Guiseppi 22nd vs NOTRE DAME (1) – Malique Francis 20th.

Mixed Veterans: FATIMA (3) – Alan Young 4th; Richard Downie 15th; Colin Young 16th vs QUEEN’S PARK (2) – Edrich Francois 25th; Raphael Govia 30th.

Saturday –

Girls Under-19: SHANDY CARIB MAGNOLIA (10) Kaitlyn Olton 1st, 16th, 17th, 30th; Saarah Olton 4th, 6th; Shaniah De Freitas 8th, 21st; Rebekah Ngui 17th; Chloe Walcott 26th vs RAIDERS (0).

Boys Under-19: PARAGON (5) vs CARIB (0).

Trinity Women: MAGNOLIA (4) – Raquel Dowden 4th, 16th; Daniella Granado 5th; Mika Ella Tang 16th vs NOTRE DAME (1) – Carol Wynn-Whiteman 13th; NOTRE DAME (2) – Stephanie Whiteman 25th, 29th vs POLICE (0).

Trinity Men: SHAPE (2) – Sheldon De Lisle 3rd; Nick Pascall 18th vs POLICE (0); CARIB (3) vs NOTRE DAME (1) – Darnil Trancoso 14th.

Mixed Veterans: FATIMA (5) – Derek Lee 3rd; Wayne Nieves 8th; Alan Young 13th; Yesenia Luces 24th; Leon Ramdeen 29th vs DEFENCE FORCE (0); POLICE (4) – Suzette Pierre 4th, 18th; R Rambarran 21st; Antonio Quashie 29th vs SHAPE (0).

Open Men: DEFENCE FORCE (5) – Marcus James 5th, 34th; Shane Legerton 12th, 26th; Roger Daniel 37th vs FATIMA (4) – Jordan Vieira 4th, 29th, 39th; J Olton 25th.

Open Women: MAGNOLIA (0) vs HARVARD CHECKERS (0).