Cuban asylum seekers freed

Pedro Santana- Maceo, Lisandra Farray-Rodriquez, Yaneisy Santana Hurtado, Ailys Arbolaez- Santana, Yusnes Reyes- Santana, Lisandra Perez Molina, Yuriet Pedrozo- Gonzales, and Ramon Arbolaez- Abreu—the eight Cuban nationals were quitted when the case of wilful obstruction was dismissed against them. Photo: Roger Jacob

EIGHT Cuban asylum seekers who were arrested for the wilful obstruction of the pavement outside the United Nations building in Port of Spain in December, have been freed.

Port of Spain magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin this morning dismissed the charges against the eight after the prosecution indicated it was not ready to deal with the case since the police file of the investigation had not been endorsed by a senior police officer.

The eight - Yaneisy Santana Hurtado, 37, Ramon Arbolaez Abreu, 43, Ailys Arbolaez Santana, 18, Yusnes Reyes Santana, 20, Gladys Lisandra Perez Molina, 22, Lisandra Farray Rodriquez, 29, Pedro Santana Maceo and Yuriet Pedrozo Gonzales, 30 - were before Toon-McQuilkin in the Third Magistrates Court.

The eight were part of a larger group of 18 Cubans, including three children, who slept outside the UN Office off Chancery Lane while they go through the process of seeking resettlement in the US as political refugees.

They are charged with violating section 64(1) (n) of the Summary Offences Act, which imposes a $200 fine or 30 days’ imprisonment on anyone who in any way wilfully obstructs the free passage of any street.

The eight were represented by attorneys Christophe Rodriguez and Elena Da Silva.