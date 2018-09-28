Cop sent back for retrial

A POLICEMAN found guilty in 2014 of falsely collecting extra-duty payments appealed his guilty conviction but yesterday, two judges upheld the appeal but ordered him to be retried.

Appellate judges Alice Yorke Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed, presiding over magisterial appeals in the San Fernando High court, ordered PC Reeves Boodoo to be tried before another magistrate on the charge of obtaining $342 by false pretences with intent to defraud.

Boodoo had pleaded not guilty in December 2011 in the Mayaro magistrates’ court and was tried for the offence.

Police testified that they did extra duties at Sugar’s Bar in Mayaro on December 2, 2011. The recommended number was one corporal and six constables, but they were deficient by two. Their duties finished at 4 am the following day.

According to evidence which Soo Hon and Mohammed examined yesterday and which was given in Boodoo’s trial before the magistrate, he did not do the extra duties, though he was assigned. He allegedly signed an extra-duty sheet and collected money at the station.

In Boodoo’s testimony, he admitted being assigned to Sugar’s Bar, but said he telephoned the station to say he could not work. However, he said on December 2 at about 8 am, when he reported for duty at the station, he was assigned to Bayfield, Mayaro. He requested a gun and asked for extra-duty money. Boodoo further testified that it was normal for the police to request extra-duty funds before taking up work.

The magistrate, however, found Boodoo guilty and fined him $2,000 or in default four months’ hard labour.