4-hour-long funeral for trade unionist

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, former MP Marlene Coudray, 2nd from left, PNM vice chairman Joan Yuille-Williams and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, right, at the funeral yesterday for trade unionist Ainsley Matthews.

THE four-hour long funeral of trade unionist and politician Ainsley Matthews created the perfect platform for the two opposing sides to square off on the altar of the First Church of The Open Bible, San Fernando yesterday.

A lively procession from the Carib Street City Corporation yard, comprising yellow-clad T-shirt wearing members of the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union which he served as president, costumed masqueraders and moko jumbies, to the Ruth Avenue church, preceded the funeral service. A similar procession followed after the service to the Roodal Cemetery where the body was interred.

Inside the hallowed walls of the church, a spirited service was kept with not only songs of praise and worship, but battle hymns that have defined the defiance of the trade union movement he was part of for most of his adult life.

Twelve people, representing the different organisations he served, were chosen and delivered fiery tributes. Among them president of the National Carnival Band Leaders Association (NCBA) David Lopez, to which Matthews was affiliated for three decades and last served as its vice president.

Lopez set the stage for the battle to follow, saying in Matthews last days he was not a happy man and slammed those who took the pulpit to say what a great man he was when those are the same people who “gave him trouble” when he wanted assistance to help the poor man involved in culture.

“Some of us miss the boat and allow office to change us. Some of us hold on to office because we like the title, minister this and minister that and your worship this and your worship that but remember all that will come to an end and everything else will be former minister, former mayor, former president, former commissioner.”

Lopez said in spite of the challenges Matthews faced, he never wavered in his quest to help the small man.