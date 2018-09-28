$141M needed for ‘Reviving Tourism Plan’

Ahead of Monday’s national Budget presentation in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, tourism stakeholders are hoping that the allocations to Tobago are fine-tuned for various sectors with specific emphasis on tourism.

In a telephone, interview on Wednesday, Kaye Trotman, President of the Tobago Unique Bed, Breakfast and Self-Catering Association said, “Whatever the Secretary of Finance (Joel Jack) had placed in the (Tobago House of Assembly) budget with regards support for the tourism industry, we are hoping that they would consider it for at least the small properties sector.

“We’re hoping that this would be a reality in the national budget so that at least enough funding will go to Tobago for the Tobago House of Assembly to be able to deal with tourism in an appropriate manner, and that supports the direction the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTA) is now going in,” Trotman said.

Referring to the Sandals project and the TTA’s rebranding of Tobago, she added that “we are hoping that appropriate funding within the limits of what the country is facing, is made available for the relevant tourism projects.”

Chris James, President of the Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association (THTA) is also looking forward for greater support for the tourism industry.

“The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd presented a ‘Reviving Tourism Plan’ to the stakeholders which was costed at $141 million, and in the Tobago House of Assembly budget this request was stated. We certainly want that plan to be fully funded so that the tourism industry can start to grow again,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“It is key that we increase our destination marketing and make sure Tobago has the visibility needed…Now that the branding exercise is completed, we need to make full use of it and launch Tobago on the world stage at the World Travel Market in November,” he added.

James also noted other initiatives he said he hoped would materialise with required funding allocated for implementation ad measures put place.

“The re-introduction of the TTTIC (Trinidad and Tobago Tourism Industry Certification) Quality Assurance Programme needs to be funded,” he said, also noting the need for increased co-operation with Caribbean Airlines to assist in the growth of tourism on the island.

“The THTA wishes to see full funding for the hotel school as we will need more trained individuals as the tourism industry expands, a manpower audit needs to be completed urgently so that we know what skills we lack,” he said.

“We hope that the tourism upgrade programme is made more accessible so that all can benefit from the planned growth of the industry. The community tourism awareness programme needs to fully funded, so that not only the sector’s importance to Tobago is understood but also all the opportunities are identified and embraced. We need the police and security services to be fully prepared to cope with the potential growth of Tobago’s tourism industry,” he added.