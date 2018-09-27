TT teams to compete at NORCECA leg

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will field four teams of two, at the Punta Cana, Dominican Republic leg of the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit.

Among the men, the pair of Joel Theodore and Marlon “Waldo” Phillip will form Team A and the experienced Daneil Williams and Daynte Stewart will form Team B.

And, in the women section, the seasoned duo of Rheez Grant and Abby Blackman will feature as Team A, with LaTeisha Joseph and Suraya Chase participating as Team B.

It will be the fourth time on the 2018 Circuit for Joseph and Chase having competed on all legs for 2018 thus far. This will be the first leg for all the other pairs on the 2018 NORCECA Circuit.

The Punta Cana leg runs from today until Monday. It would be followed by Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, from October 4-8.

Other countries involved in the Punta Cana leg include Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Gautemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, St Kitts/Nevis, United States Virgin Islands and the United States.