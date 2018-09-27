Pres Sando, San Juan maintain unbeaten records

At left, Jordan Riley of Presentation College, San Fernando and Kareem Phillip of St. Benedict’s College battle for the ball during an SSFL match, which took place yesterday, at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

PRESENTATION San Fernando and San Juan North maintained their unbeaten records in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division as Match Day Four fixtures took place yesterday.

Presentation San Fernando, the 2017 league winners, registered their fourth win in succession after getting the better of struggling St Benedict’s 3-1 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

San Juan North moved up one spot to third after earning their third straight win, by a 1-0 margin over hosts Trinity East in Trincity.

Naparima stayed in second spot after a 2-0 victory over Fatima at Lewis Street, San Fernando, with Trinity Moka climbing one place to fourth after edging lowly Bishop’s High 3-2 at the Plymouth Recreation Ground.

In a high-scoring fixture, Carapichaima East edged St Augustine 4-3 at Carapichaima and Valencia collected their first points of the season when they spanked St Mary’s 3-0 at Valencia.

St Anthony’s were also in winners’ row yesterday, courtesy of a 2-0 result over QRC at the St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings.

St Anthony’s broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when Quinn Frederick collected a ball from the right by Josiah Edwards, got past a defender and drilled a right-footed shot which was parried, into his own net, by goalkeeper Jacques Poon-Lewis.

In the 77th, Edwards got his name on the scoresheet, after woeful defending from the QRC outfit.

A diagonal pass from substitute Jahmai George was poorly cleared by a QRC defender and Edwards took the loose ball, spotted Poon-Lewis out of the penalty box and sent a left-footed lob into the vacant net.

Match Day Five encounters will be contested on September 29.