Police propose off-duty firearms

File photo: Enrique Assoon

Police have made a proposal to enact a policy which will enable them to carry concealed weapons while off duty.

The proposal was leaked to Newsday today, the same day it was sent to the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and Minister of National Security, Stuart Young.

According to the leaked document, the policy served to outline the criteria for police officers to qualify for an off-duty firearms.

It said the allowance of having a firearm is intended to help police in responding to any situation which may require the need for him or her to take action in their capacity as police officers whether they are on duty or not.