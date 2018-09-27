No classses at Santa Maria RC School

For the past four weeks students of Santa Maria RC Primary School have not been attending classes.

The school, on Penal Rock Road, Morgua, has been closed after the building was deemed a health and safety hazard after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked TT on August 21.

Frustrated parents today told Newsday they had enough and are calling on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to intervene.

“Why are our children being denied an education? When are our children going to classes? We want answers. Our children have missed four weeks of schooling. This is madness.”one angry parent said.

Prior to the earthquake, parents said the school had also experienced problems ranging from faulty electrical bulbs, cramped spaces and bat droppings.

These issues were not addressed and after the earthquake an assessment of the building showed the damages were severe.

Another parent said there were cracks all over the building and other areas seemed to be on the verge of collapse.

“No one is safe in that building. But what is next? Where are our children going to have classes. There are standard five pupils who are preparing for S.E.A. How long do they have to wait again before a feasible decision is made?”she asked.

Last term, officials from the Educational Facilities Planning and Procurement Division proposed to facilitate the school of 55 students with containers, but this did not materialise.

The school is also used as a community centre, and hosts mass services every Saturday after 5pm.

In a press conference before the opening of the new school term, Garcia admitted that there may be a chance of a delay for some schools due to damages done during earthquake.