Nishal on suicide watch

IN COURT: This photo montage shows Trinidadian aviation management student Nishal Sankat in court yesterday. He is seen sitting, then standing as he speaks to the judge and then later apparently sleeping. PHOTOS BY MICHAEL DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY

NISHAL SANKAT is on suicide watch after appearing in court last week, charged with stealing an aeroplane.

According to WESH 2 News, Greg Eisenmenger, Sankat's attorney, said his client's mental state is delicate, and that he needs treatment rather than jail time.

Florida Today said two days ago that Eisnmenger wanted Sankat to be evaluated. He is quoted as saying: "I'm very concerned about him and the situation he's in; his mental status is delicate. What we do know is that this is completely out of character for him. He is a good student.

"There are no indications of any political causes, no discernible reason for why anyone would have seen this coming. But I don't think there was any criminal intent in any true sense of the word."

Speaking to Spectrum News 13, yesterday, Eisenmenger said his client never intended to steal the plane. Eisenmenger is seeking to have his client privately evaluated, adding that his client is dealing with mental health issues.

Sankat, 22, appeared in court last Friday wearing a suicide vest for a bond hearing. He was denied bail on two of the three charges and granted US$500 bond when he appeared before Trini-born US judge Rhonda Babb. The son of former UWI principal Prof Clement Sankat, he is alleged to have boarded an American Airlines A321 Airbus at the Melbourne International Airport in Orlando last week Thursday.

Babb was told last Friday by FBI agent David Hacker that Sankat intended to harm himself and had no regard for the possibility of injuring anyone else.

Sankat, a student at the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT), where he is studying aviation management, is charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied conveyance, trespassing and grand theft of the aircraft.

He will appear in court on October 18 for trial.