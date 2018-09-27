Illegal sheds, boats demolished in police exercise

Lincoln Modeste being led away from his home by police. Photo: Shane Superville.

Fishermen and boat repair men at the Alcan Bay landing site, Chaguaramas, are up in arms after members of the TT Defence Force, Western Division police and Customs and Excise Division descended on the area, removing sheds and boats, deemed illegal by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA).

While some fishermen welcomed the exercise, others claimed they were not given adequate time to move their structures.

Fisherman, Lincoln Modeste, was arrested after he allegedly refused to give way to officers as they tried to clear his shed.

The exercise began at around 5 am.

CDA chairman Gupte Lutchmedial was said to be in a meeting when Newsday called.