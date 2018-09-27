Griffith eyes CoP official residence

File photo: The official residence of the Commissioner of Police at the Police Training College, St James. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith today told Newsday of plans to move into the Commissioner's official residence at the Police Academy in St James, after the building is refurbished.

Griffith said while he did not initially have any intention of moving into the residence, several people insisted that he should. “Seeing that so many people seem to be clamouring and almost insisting that I move into the residence, if that seems to be the order of the day, I will go with the flow,” Griffith told Newsday.