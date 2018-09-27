Ganja near women’s prison

PRISON officers assigned to the Emergency Response Unit yesterday seized marijuana cigarettes and wrapping paper at Golden Grove Road, near the women’s prison.

Around 10 am yesterday, officers acting on information went to an area close to the prison at the Old Golden Grove Road, Arouca where they found and seized three packets of a plantlike substance totalling 6.53 ounces, five packs of Broadway cigarettes, four packs of Big Bamboo wrapping paper and one cigarette lighter. No one was arrested.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke commended them for the find and said, “The work continues apace to eradicate these types of nefarious actions which seeks to bring the reputation of the prison service into disrepute. We continue to work hard to eliminate all of these threats.” Clarke every effort is being made to stamp out trading in contraband items in prisons.