French send-off in style

HOLD HANDS: Mourners hold hands in prayer yesterday at the funeral for fashion photographer Calvin French at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

IN HIS time on earth, celebrated fashion photographer Calvin French vividly captured many a beautiful person, costumes, scenes and of course fashion models, and yesterday scores of members of the Tribe family, models, designers, fashionistas, friends and relatives turned up, all fashionably dressed in white, to say goodbye to him at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval.

As Deacon Derek Walcott led French’s casket, borne by pallbearers who included Tribe leader Dean Ackin, up the aisle, David Rudder’s Engine Room blared through the speakers.

French’s niece Rhonda Stephens, in her tribute, said: “He was a loving man, kind – but his mouth was not easy. He experienced everything and he loved what he did.

He always had an eye for style. And when he took a picture he made sure it was best captured. He had that passion.”

She also said family was key to her uncle in that he would always stay in touch the family to make sure everything was all right. “He was funny and yes, he could have cursed, but your presence here today gives me hope that what Uncle Calvin did, you wouldn’t let it die,” said Stephens.

Designer Peter Elias, who delivered the eulogy, said: “Many don’t know Calvin’s journey, but really, how does a self-proclaimed Claxton Bay country boy become the toast of Milan, and then single-handedly elevate TT’s fashion landscape and by extension, our cultural landscape?”

He traced French’s path to success, which led from Joan’s Hair Salon in San Fernando to Vidal Sassoon as a hairstylist in Toronto, followed by a modelling stint that took him to Paris, Germany and Milan.

In his eulogy, Walcott urged the congregation to challenge themselves to be their best just as French demanded excellence from himself at all times. And as happy as French was, for the sign of peace Walcott had everyone in the church greet each other as best friends to the singing of What a Wonderful World.

For the recessional, led by Walcott, mourners clapped and danced their way out of the church to Donna Summer’s disco hit Last Dance. French, who died last Thursday at 69, was cremated at the St James Cinerary.