Cuban asylum seekers’ trial hit a snag Magistrate insists trial will start Friday

PORT of Spain magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin has made it clear that the summary trial of the eight Cuban asylum seekers who were arrested for the wilful obstruction of the pavement outside the United Nations building in Port of Spain in December, will proceed on Friday

“I was prepared to deal with the matter this afternoon,” she said this afternoon, after being forced to adjourn the trial because of an application by the prosecution.

The eight - Yaneisy Santana Hurtado, 37, Ramon Arbolaez Abreu, 43, Ailys Arbolaez Santana, 18, Yusnes Reyes Santana, 20, Gladys Lisandra Perez Molina, 22, Lisandra Farray Rodriquez, 29, Pedro Santana Maceo and Yuriet Pedrozo Gonzales, 30 - are before Toon-McQuilkin in the Third Magistrates Court.

The eight were part of a larger group of 18 Cubans, including three children, who slept outside the UN Office off Chancery Lane while they go through the process of seeking resettlement in the US as political refugees.

They are charged with violating section 64(1) (n) of the Summary Offences Act, which imposes a $200 fine and a month’s imprisonment on anyone who in any way wilfully obstructs the free passage of any street.