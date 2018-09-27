Cops search home of bank robbery suspect

THE Trincity home of a 38-year-old man identified as a main suspect in Monday’s $1.5 million bank theft has been searched, but police came up empty-handed. Yesterday Central Division police searched two other houses in the East in connection with the same robbery.

Lead investigator ASP Richard Smith said he and his team were working on certain leads and yesterday the team reviewed surveillance footage of the robbery which took place outside the St Helena Branch of Republic Bank. Police believe the 38-year-old labourer, who was detained on Monday, could help them make a breakthrough.

They say the robbery was well planned and described it as an inside job. On Monday shortly after midday, two security guards with G4S Security Company were replenishing the ATM at the bank when gunmen confronted them and took their weapons and the cash, then escaped in a silver Nissan X-Trail SUV with no licence plates.

Members of the Praedial Larceny Unit told Caroni police an SUV matching the X-Trail’s description was seen abandoned at Centero Farm Road in Las Lomas shortly afterwards.