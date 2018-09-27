Central hit Stars for six

Akim Armstrong

STRIKER AKIM Armstrong and ex-national midfielder Densill Theobald each registered hat-tricks on Tuesday as Central FC jumped from fifth to second in the points standings, by virtue of a 6-1 trouncing of North East Stars in the second game of a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Action was in Round Two Match Day One of the 2018 Pro League season.

Armstrong got his name on the scoresheet in the 19th, 63rd and 67th minutes, and club captain Theobald struck in the 24th, 45th and 72nd minutes.

Stars, the reigning Pro League champions, got their lone strike from Dareem Daniel in the 68th.

Earlier at Couva, league leaders W Connection recorded a 4-0 victory over the struggling Terminix St Ann’s Rangers. Midfielder Adan Noel struck twice, in the 36th and 81st, with wing-backs Caleb Sturge (32nd) and Alvin Jones (90th) chipping in with one apiece.

Point Fortin Civic’s poor season continued when they were whipped 2-0 by the visiting San Juan Jabloteh at the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin. Jamal Creighton (fourth) and Sean Bonval (75th) got their names on the scoresheet for Jabloteh.

Police earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Club Sando, in the first of back-to-back matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Christian Thomas broke the deadlock in the seventh, and defender Josiah Trimmingham scored an own goal five minutes later.

The only drawn result was in the latter game at Mucurapo, with Morvant Caledonia United and Defence Force in a goalless result.

In a game of rare goal-scoring chances, ex-national striker Jamille Boatswain, back at Defence Force after a failed stint in Central America, got a ball from Kerry Joseph but shot overbar in the 20th minute.

Shortly before the half-time interval, Defence Force right-back Jerome McIntyre shockingly missed from inside the six-yard box, after fellow defender Rodell Elcock failed to connect with a header from a Joseph corner.

In the 53rd, Caledonia introduced ex-Defence Force defender/midfielder Ross Russell jnr to the game. The slimly-built player was back in the circuit after being incarcerated for two years on a murder charge.

Caledonia’s best moment came six minutes later, when Quincy Ballah collected a pass from Kerry Daniel and forced goalkeeper Sheldon Clarke to produce a good save, to his left.

Moments later, Joseph was picked out by Shaquille Bertrand and fed Boatswain, who was denied by teenaged Caledonia goalie Vino Barclett, an 18-year-old St Lucian who was recently signed from the Barbados Soccer Academy.

Fixtures in Round Two Match Day Two will take place tomorrow and Saturday.