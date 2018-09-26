Women’s Network alarmed by sex crimes against minors

Sandrine Rattan

The International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) yesterday reinforced its call for Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to set up a Sex Crimes Unit in the wake of an increase in sex crimes being committed against minors.

President of the network Sandrine Rattan believes the unit is important because of the reported cases of minors being assaulted by sexual predators.

She feels the Child Protection Unit may be overwhelmed by an increase in these crimes and a sex crimes unit would provide additional support.

In a release issued yesterday Rattan said, “Just over a month ago, the IWRN issued a press release expressing concern at the alarming rate of sexual offences against minors and in particular sexual penetration. At the time of the release, the statistics stood at over 20 victims. Since then that figure continues to increase rapidly with the latest incidents involving a 35-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 12-year-old daughter on multiple occasions between last year and this year and the second involving a 30-year-old man who impregnated his 17-year-old neighbour.”

Newsday reported online yesterday on two teenagers, 13 and 16, who were impregnated by their attackers.