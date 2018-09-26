Technician charged with stage manager’s killing

A Morvant man has been charged with the murder of stage manager Gregory Adam Singh.

The police have said Ricardo Randell Clarke, also called Kyle, was charged on Tuesday by WPC Karla Timothy of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2.

The 20-year-old technician of Coconut Drive was expected to appear in the Arima magistrates’ court yesterday.

Singh, 52, of Mohan Avenue, Arouca, was found dead by relatives at his home on September 11. The cause of his death was determined to be ligature strangulation.

Clarke was arrested at his home last Thursday after investigations supervised by acting ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgts Anil Maharaj, Sydney Job and Mitra Ramsum.