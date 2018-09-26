Schoolgirl, 13, 6 months pregnant

A 33-year-old man from the West was detained by Child Protection police after a 13-year-old schoolgirl who is six months pregnant confessed to being in a relationship with him for a year.

The girl told police over the weekend she began having a sexual relationship with the man when she was 12.

On Sunday the teen’s mother, who had noticed her daughter was putting on weight and vomiting all the time, took her for a check-up and discovered to her horror that her daughter was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

The woman took her daughter to the Maraval police station on Sunday and reported the matter to InspHuggins, Cpl Christopher Arun and WPC Castle.

At the station the teen identified the husband of a female relative as being responsible for her pregnancy.