Schoolboy hit by car

A student of the Vishnu Boys' High School, Caroni, is now in stable condition at hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in front of the school.

Police said he was crossing at the entrance of the school when he was hit. Witnesses rushed to help him and the police were called.

The boy was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.

Witnesses claimed the driver broke the red light and ran into the boy.

The driver is cooperating with police and is said to be assisting police investigations.