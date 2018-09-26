Rowley tells Moonilal ‘come outside’ again on ‘fake oil’ issue

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

FOR the second time in as many years and on the same topic Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has challenged Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to "come outside."

He laid down the gauntlet while answering prime minister's questions in the House Wednesday. He was asked by Moonilal whether he could indicate the steps taken to secure confidential files, documents, expert reports, employees statements and other information in relation to the AV Drilling "fake oil" scandal.

Rowley said the Government appointed a very responsible and experienced board at Petrotrin and the board was required to secure all the company's assets including its files and documents. Moonilal asked whether there was an update on the purported report of the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions but he responded it was a matter between Petrotrin and its contractors.

"And I have no information about any report."

Moonilal said in light of the $100 million or possibly more involved in this scandal did he believe it would be prudent for the Government to have some interest in securing the files and data and not leave it to Petrotrin.

Rowley said: "If you were told that Cabinet was in Petrotrin rummaging through Petrotrin's or overriding the board in interferring with Petrotrin files I am sure my colleague would be the first to accuse the Cabinet of misconduct."

He said it did not matter whether it was $99 million or $120 million as in the Eden Gardens scandal, the board was responsible for looking after the company's assets.

Moonilal asked: "Can I ask the Prime Minister to state categorically whether the Prime Minister has any business or private interests in AV Drilling and this scandal?"

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde said he would not entertain the question but Rowley proceeded to answer.

"If the Prime Minister has any interest in there come outside and say that."

In December last year in responding to Moonilal’s allegation in the House that a very senior government minister was involved in the fake oil scandal – an allegation which he quickly withdrew – Rowley challenged Moonilal to confront him on the issue outside of the Parliament.