Rowley: My team is the best for TT’s future.

File photo: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on the campaign for the PNM internal election.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says his slate of candidates for Sunday’s People’s National Movement (PNM) internal election is the best team to lead the party through the next three major elections in TT.

“But it is not just about elections but the future of Trinidad and Tobago,” he told supporters on Tuesday during a political meeting at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre.

Rowley, who is contesting the position of political leader unopposed, noted apart from Sunday’s poll, the country was also preparing for a local government election, constitutionally due next year, a general election in 2020 and the Tobago House of Assembly election in 2021.

He said his slate was tried, tested and up to the task.