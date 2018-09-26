OWTU meets UNC

Roget at the opposition office on Charles Street in Port of Spain as members of both side met to discuss the Petrotrin issue. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Opposition today hosted an Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) delegation led by Ancel Roget to discuss the pending restructuring of Petrotrin and shutdown of its refinery.

The Opposition team included MPs David Lee and Rudy Indarsingh and Senators Wade Mark, Anita Haynes, Gerald Ramdeen and Taharqa Obika.

The meeting took place at the Leader of the Opposition's office at Charles Street, Port of Spain.

Brandishing a copy of the OWTU’s plan to save Petrotrin, Roget spoke to reporters before the meeting, after which he was due to go to protest at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair.

Roget said it was important for the OWTU to discuss its plan with the Opposition.

He complained that the Office of the President had allegedly not sent the union any acknowledgement of receiving a copy. Asked aboutPetrotrin’s contribution to the country’s GDP (apart from its bottom-line losses), Roget said it was huge, financially and in terms of stabilising the society.