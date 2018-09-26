Maxie: Fuad asked his constituents to pray for me

Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

LA HORQUETTA/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie says Opposition MP Dr Fuad Khan asked the constituents of Barataria/San Juan to pray for Cuffie because he was a good man.

He was making a statement in Parliament yesterday in his second appearance and first time speaking in the House since suffering a stroke last year.

Cuffie said he was away from the House for an extended period during the past session, and "Before the close of this (session) I wanted to offer an explanation for my absence."

He said there was much speculation as to whether he would be returning.

"And I want to thank the members on this side, especially the honourable Prime Minister, for the support during the period of my illness."

Cuffie noted he suffered a stroke on September 5, 2017 and had to seek medical attention. He recalled he first went to the Port of Spain General Hospital and then St Clair Medical Centre for a drug the hospital did not have. He then went abroad to seek further medical attention.

"I want to thank the House for the leave that was granted. I want to thank my constituents of La Horquetta/Talparo for their prayers and support during that period.

"I also need to thank God for the undeserved kindness that led to my recovery."

He said he received tremendous support from the members on the government side and great care from the hospital and from St Clair Medical Centre which led to his recovery.

He thanked Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for welcoming him back to the House last week, as well as Khan.

"When I returned I met a lady who said she was a staunch UNC supporter and she welcomed me and told me she had been praying for me and all her friends had been praying for me, because their member for Barataria/San Juan had told them they need to pray for me (because) I was a good man."

Cuffie said he saw various statements in the media issued by Opposition members "in their quest to have my time away cut short," but Khan had said what happened was provided for in the standing orders.

"And I thank him for that. And even as I recognised it was a ploy to weaken my spirit, but I let them know I was always guided by the Holy Spirit and that is why I am here today."

Cuffie also thanked the people of TT who have welcomed him back in tremendous ways.

"And as we move to the next session, I would like to say that as we close this period, I have made a vow to serve my constituents and the people of TT to the best of my ability in this session and the future sessions of Parliament, by God's grace."