Kirk is a storm again

Image courtesy CNN

THE tropical depression named Kirk has regained strength and is once more a tropical storm, but the Met Office says it poses no threat to TT.

Yesterday the Met Office cancelled its adverse weather warning, saying most of the activity associated with the tropical wave has passed TT, but a few showers will linger over the course of the night, while local effects are likely to produce some showers today. There may be thunderstorms in a few areas today and street/flash flooding and gusty winds are still possible in the event of heavy downpours.

The storm is expected to hit the Leeward Islands later this week.

A release sent to the media yesterday said Kirk was about 755 km east of Barbados and was moving at 30 km an hour. The storm had sustained winds of about 75 km an hour but was expected to strengthen within the next 24 hours.

Newsday was told that while TT had nothing to worry about, islands including Barbados and Guadaloupe are expected to be hit by the storm, which will then dissipate in the Caribbean Sea.

The Met Office still advised that people pay close attention to information being issued on its website.