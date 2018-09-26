Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore recuperating

Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore.

AFTER being placed in an induced coma yesterday Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore, 58, is today alert and recuperating. After a 24 hour period he is showing signs of improvements. At ‘visiting hour’, his wife Sophia Philmore stood with family and friends outside the Intensive Care Unit at the San Fernando General Hospital.

"He is on the way to recovery and his vital organs are intact,” she said.

Many, she said, are speculating about the vehicular accident which her husband was involved.

“He told me he tried to avoid a speeding vehicle that touched the back of his Toyota Hilux,” she said, adding that the roads were not wet at all. On Monday Philmore was involved in a road accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Sophia said she wanted to thank the people for praying for her husband’s recovery.

St Margaret’s police are investigating the accident.