Father, son sleeping in car after house fire

Just months away from Christmas, father of three Hamid Mohammed never imagined he would find himself without a roof over his head.

But for the past seven days he has been living in his car with his nine-year-old son Amit.

Mohammed, 35, his wife Prya, 26 and their children – nine-month-old Jerimiah, five-year-old Jessica, and Amit – were left homeless when their house at Sukal Trace, San Francique burned down on September 20.

His wife and their two other children are now sharing a room with a relative in San Francique.

On the night of the fire, Mohammed’s father, Dilip Singh, 79, who was trapped in the house, was burnt to death.

His mother Rosie, 78, was burned on the chest, legs and hands while trying to rescue her husband and is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital. On Saturday, Rosie was temporarily discharged to attend her husband’s funeral.

In tears, Mohammed told Newsday today his life has been turned into a nightmare after the fire.

“Is like I don’t know how much more I can take. My father is dead, my mother is in hospital. I am living in a car. My children don’t have a home,” he said as he broke down in tears.

Mohammed said he had already beguan saving money for his children's gifts and other items for Christmas.

“I took a long while to save this money. And everything went up in ashes. All my hard-earned money was gone."

All he was left with was ashes.

“I don’t know how to start over. I look at my children and my wife and feel I am having a breakdown. I am trying my best to stand up as a man, as a father...and be strong for my family –but when my nine year old asks me every night, ‘Daddy, how long again do we have to sleep in our car?' I break down every time. But I don’t let him see my tears,” Mohammed told Newsday.

He listed their lost belongings.

“All the money I had been saving to buy them gifts for Christmas, our groceries, our furniture, the baby clothing, his crib, his Pampers, the children school books, their uniforms, shoes, our appliances, everything gone. We lost everything in the fire."

He said his wife and two children are now sleeping on a mattress.

“The house is already cramped. I know they can only stay there temporarily. There is no room for me and Amit, so at nights we sleep in the car in front.”

On the night of the fire the car was parked outside and Mohammed was able to drive it to a neighbour’s home when the fire started to spread.

Police said the fire started at about 11 pm and Mohammed was able to grab his wife and children and run out of the burning house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Siparia police are investigating.

Mohammed was reluctant to ask for help, but feels he has no option.

"I don’t know what else to do. I don't beg for anything. I work hard for what I want. But now I don't have a choice.

"Please, we need all the help we can get. Please, we would be grateful for any help.”

Anyone wishing to help the family can call Newsday's South office at 653-7195.