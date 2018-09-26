‘Damaging’ information in Smith report

Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith.

THE PRIME Minister says there is "damaging information" in the report by a committee chaired by former permanent secretary Jacqueline Wilson to investigate the dismissal of former sport minister Darryl Smith’s personal assistant, Carrie-Ann Moreau, and a settlement paid to her.

He was responding to a question in the House yesterday from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath as to when, with Dr Rowley being in possession of the report for more than three months, without advising or commenting on its content, it will be made public.

Rowley said TT has in office a responsible prime minister.

"And the fact that a report exists does not mean that the Prime Minister should be commenting on the matter or making it public, because to do so in some instances could jeopardise the basis on which the report has been made.

"In this particular case...the report has been received. The report contains information that is damaging to persons who have been referred to, and in keeping with proper practice and expected practice of natural justice, the relevant public official has made this report available to the relevant persons so that they may comment as required before the report may be made available.

"At least one of those persons has asked for additional time and the matter was being dealt with."

Padarath asked whether the findings in the report, presented on June 4, confirmed Rowley's justification for removing Smith from the Cabinet as a minister but Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde did not allow the question.