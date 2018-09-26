Cops search home of robbery suspect

Police arrive at the St Helena Republic Bank branch where three G4Ssecurity guards were robbed of cash and their weapons while trying to replenish an ATM.

The Trincity home of a 38-year-old man who police identified as a main suspect in Monday’s $1.5 million ATM robbery was searched, but officers came up empty-handed.

Yesterday Central Division police searched two other homes in the East in connection with the same robbery and investigators said they will be closing in on other suspects before the end of the week.

Lead investigator in the probe ASP Richard Smith said he and his team were working on certain leads and assured that the police will make a breakthrough.

Yesterday the team of investigators led by ASP Smith reviewed surveillance footage of the robbery which took place outside the St Helena branch of Republic Bank.