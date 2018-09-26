Carolyn considers legal action against Petrotrin

COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan during a Congress of the People Energy Solutions Forum, which took place at Naparima College in San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

CONGRESS of the People (COP) political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan is contemplating legal action against Petrotrin if the state oil company does not respond favourably to a request she has made for the McKinsey Report.

Addressing a COP symposium at Naparima College, San Fernando on Tuesday night, Seepersad-Bachan said she has made a request to Petrotrin under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for this report.

The former energy minister said this report is the document which is being used to justify the closure of Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. Seepersad-Bachan said while it is being claimed that the report is confidential, Petrotrin’s board of directors has the discretion to make the report public if it is in the public interest.

Seepersad-Bachan said she is prepared to give Petrotrin a reasonable time period as allowed for under the FOIA to provide the document. Should the company not do so, Seepersad-Bachan said she would consider what legal options are available at that time.

Cabinet documents, defence and security documents, documents related to trade secrets and documents related to personal privacy are amongst documents that are exempt from publication under the FOIA

Saying that Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet said the report does not exist, Seepersad-Bachan said sums of $12,836,365 and $15,154, 537.50 to McKinsey and Company on December 15, 2017 and June 18 respectively “for professional services.

She wondered how approximately $29 million could be paid by Petrotrin to McKinsey and “you don’t have a piece of paper.” Arguing that Petrotrin is profitable, Seepersad-Bachan questioned whether the Government was using the company’s debt to justify its restructuring.

She said Government must produce evidence which is data-driven to support its decision to restructure Petrotrin.