Blind man missing for 16 days

A 61-year-old blind man who left his Point Fortin home to go for a stroll has disappeared without a trace. His worried relatives are now fearing the worst.

Errol Garraway of Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, has been missing for the past 16 days.

On September,11, Garraway who uses a cane to assist him was last seen walking in Cap-de-Ville near to his home. He has not been seen or heard from since. Reports said neighbours saw Garraway walking at about 11.30 am that day.

Speaking to Newsday today, Garraway’s niece, Kizzie said her uncle who is blind, usually goes for walks in the village on mornings. But he would always return home.

“He never goes far and he returns home. We are worried and scared that something has happened to him. You don’t want to think the worst, but this is a mystery. My uncle cannot just disappear without a trace. Something is really wrong here.”

Garraway was not born blind but started having difficulties with his sight in his early twenties.

“My uncle would never just leave his home just like that. He just went for a walk as he usually does on mornings. I am asking anyone if you have seen him anywhere, please go to the nearest police station. We just want him back home safe.”

Garraway is a father of one.

Point Fortin Police are investigating.