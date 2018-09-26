Beetham man held for robbery and assault

A 23-year-old Beetham man is in police custody after he was arrested earlier today for the robbery and assault of a woman on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Saturday.

Police confirmed the man was arrested when members of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force were on patrol in the Beetham area at around 11.30 am and saw a man matching the description of the suspect standing at the side of the road.

The officers placed the man under arrest and took him to the Port of Spain City Police headquarters where he was then transferred to the Central Police Station.

He is expected to be placed on identification parade.

The woman is currently warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital and is awaiting surgery on her right arm which was broken during the robbery.