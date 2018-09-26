3 weeks, no word on missing teacher

It has been three weeks since teacher Susan Maynard, 41, went missing.

Police told Newsday today while there have been numerous reports of her sightings, the tips had been false.

On September 4, Maynard, a Spanish teacher, left her Charlieville home to buy a phonecard at a nearby parlour, but never returned home.

CCTV footage showed that she did not arrive at the parlour, but was seen walking near her home. About 1pm that day, Maynard left home wearing a long black skirt and dark sleeveless top. She did not have her cellphone with her.

Maynard’s brother Edwin told Newsday he has not been able to sleep since his sister’s disappearance. Edwin, a policeman, said then, “I want to think positive. I am hopeful. I want to think that she is alive and out there somewhere and safe.”

In an interview today, he said, “I am not going to give up now or ever until I find my sister.”

Maynard is a Spanish teacher at the Upper Level Educational Institute in Chaguanas and was expected to return to classes earlier this month.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit is also investigating.