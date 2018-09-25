Ward One stable

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

SOUTHWEST Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) CEO Keith McDonald today reported that everything is stable at the Psychiatric Ward (Ward One) of San Fernando General Hospital.

Earlier this month, McDonald responded to claims of deplorable conditions and staff-shortages on the ward, which were published in an article in Sunday Newsday. McDonald said there was no need for a report on that matter.

He reiterated that incident was blown out of proportion and everything is normal at the ward. McDonald explained that some work has been done to improve conditions there.

McDonald said the SWRHA is continuing to review options regarding the ward. He added that within the next two months, the picture on the way forward could become clearer.