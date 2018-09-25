TT table tennis men, women earn bronze

TT Women’s table tennis team

THE TT men and women both lost in the semifinals of their respective team competitions, and had to settle for bronze medals when the team competitions continued at the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation 60th Senior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

The TT women suffered a 3-0 sweep in the five-match series to Guyana in semifinal one of the women's competition. Chelsea Edghill got Guyana off to a winning note with an 11-8, 11-7, 11-3 victory over Brittany Joseph, before Trenace Lowe defeated Catherine Spicer 12-10, 11-8, 11-7. Natalie Cummings sealed the series win for Guyana with an 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 victory over Aleena Edwards.

Earlier in the tournament, the TT women sealed a semifinal spot after winning group one with victories over Puerto Rico and Barbados.

In semifinal two of the men's draw, TT lost 3-0 to Dominican Republic. Samuel Galvez of Dominican Republic got past Yuvraaj Dookram 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7 to claim the opening match, before Emil Santos continued the winning form for Dominican Republic with an 11-2, 11-9, 11-7 win over Arun Roopnarine. Isaac Vila booked a place in the final for Dominican Republic after getting past Curtis Humphreys 11-2, 11-4, 12-10.

In the group stage, the TT men ended second in group one with victories over Puerto Rico and Guadeloupe and a defeat to Guyana.