TT table tennis doubles players fall short

THE TT table tennis doubles players fell short of earning medals when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation 60th Senior Championships continued in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

In the women’s doubles, the TT pair of Catherine Spicer and Chelsea Fong won their first round encounter with a comfortable 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 victory over the Jamaican pair of Brittany Murray and Fiona Li. The other local pair of Brittany Joseph and Aleena Edwards got past the Puerto Rican duo of Alondra Rodriguez and Gabriella Vazquez 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in their round one contest.

Unfortunately the TT pairs both lost in the quarterfinals. Spicer and Fong lost 5-11, 4-11, 4-11 to the Dominican Republic pair of Eva Brito and Yasiris Ortiz. Joseph and Edwards showed some fight against Esmerlyn Castro and Dahyana Rojas from the Dominican Republic, but lost 11-8, 4-11, 7-11, 10-12. Brito and Ortiz went on to win the final with an 11-4, 11-13, 11-1, 11-8 win over Castro and Rojas.

In the men’s doubles, Arun Roopnarine and Derron Douglas of TT defeated Maxime Graignon and Steven Blot of Guadeloupe 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 in round one. In the round of 16, the Guyanese pair of Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin outlasted Roopnarine and Douglas 11-7, 11-8, 11-13, 11-3.

After receiving a first round bye, Curtis Humphreys and Yuvraaj Dookram of TT got past Jamaicans Rudolph Sinclair and David Williams 11-6, 11-6, 11-2 in the round of 16. Humphreys and Dookram lost in the quarterfinals to Barbadians Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 8-11, 10-12, 20-18, 11-8, 6-11.