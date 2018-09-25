Stuart shapes anti-terrorism plan

National Security Minister Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young on Thursday disclosed he has been formulating a revised structure on how TT will deal with counter-terrorism in light of evolving transnational concerns.

Young made this disclosure at a counter-terrorism investigation workshop held at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Tower at Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain.

A statement issued by the ministry said the revised structure will clearly define the roles and functions of all national security agencies within an integrated network. At the meeting, Young gave a mandate to intelligence, investigative and legal officers from the national security community to work diligently, professionally and in a spirit of togetherness to disrupt and counter terrorism, violent extremism and other forms of crime.