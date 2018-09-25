‘Snake’ pleads guilty to cursing, assaulting Hinds

Flashback: Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds runs out of Beetham Gardens as group of men kick floodwater after him. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON.

BEETHAM man Richard “Snake” Marcelle has pleaded guilty to assaulting acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds in August.

Marcelle appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate late this evening, when he pleaded guilty.

He was fined $400.

Marcelle was charged with assault by beating and use of obscene language. He was one of 86 people arrested during Operation Strike Back last week.

Hinds visited Beetham Gardens on August 14 after two days of flooding and was doused with muddy water as he toured the area with councillor Akil Audain. He and Audain were then chased out of the area.

Marcelle was represented in court by attorney Richard Clarke-Wills.